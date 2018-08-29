Menu
CRAZY FUN: Zye Bethell holds on tight as he rides the mechanical bull at the Faith Lutheran College Fair.
News

Fair fun shines through rain, hail and shine

Meg Bolton
by
29th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

RECORD attendance beat the rain at the annual Faith Lutheran College Fair on Friday, with about 5000 people passing through the gates before the storm hit.

Marketing and publicity coordinator Sarah Sherlock said the school was overwhelmed by the support, which remained through the rain, hail and shine.

"The community spirit that was shown was a really positive outcome for us given the weather,” Mrs Sherlock said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"In terms of financial success it wasn't the best day we've had, but that's definitely not the only reason we put the event on, it really is about community.”

The fair is the school's major fundraising event and this year funds will go towards building a new gymnasium in 2019.

More than $1100 was also raised for drought affected farmers on the day, with rural operations students running a buy a bale stall to help those in need.

