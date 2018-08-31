Fair brings science to the forefront for primary school kids

RESULTS: Darcy Palmer, Eli Vayro and Matt North show off their sunflower plants.

CLOSE TO 500 children converged on Minden State School for their annual science fair to indulge in their love for all things technology, engineering and mathematics.

The combined efforts of Tarampa, Clarendon, Coominya and Glamorgan Vale state schools allowed Minden to host a range of exciting displays and stalls for all students to enjoy.

It is the fifth year the annual fair has been held at the school.

Minden's STEAM facilitator Jenni Einam said the wide range of stalls enabled children to get hands-on experience with everything from robotics to geology.

The competition for the 2018 fair involved students growing sunflower plants and more than 50 were entered last Thursday.

A show from the team at Brisbane-based Street Science was the premier display on the day.

By ensuring they're having fun, they almost forget they're learning something at the same time,” MsEinam said.

"Most of the displays are interactive so there's lots of stuff for the kids to do.

"The focus this year for us is on science and STEAM because within the next two years, it's compulsory for schools in Queensland to teach STEAM.

"The kids associate the fun with science. They can see the real-life application. Science is everything.”

Molly Renner, Ben McDonald and and Cooper Stoessel check out the robotics stall presented by Faith Lutheran College. Lachlan McIvor

The unity between participating schools allows them to pull in top attractions, which they would certainly not be able to do on their own.

Students from Lowood State High School and Faith Lutheran College, Plainland also led displays.

"To have a group like Street Science to come in, it's very expensive,” MsEinam said.

(It's important students) get the exposure to it.

"We're all small schools. (The partnership) allows us to bring this stuff in.”