Failure to give way results in two hospitalisations
TWO people were taken to hospital after an incident occurred on a roundabout at Gatton.
The two-vehicle incident involving a learner driver occurred when a 34-year-old male driver failed to give way on William and Cochrane Streets at 1:54pm.
Both the mother of the 31-year-old learner driver, and the 34-year-old at fault were taken to Gatton Hospital with minor injuries.
Police attended the scene and issued two infringement notices, one to the 34-year-old who failed to give way and the other to the learner driver who failed to produce his licence.
Both patients are in stable conditions.