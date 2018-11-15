Failure to give way results in two hospitalisations

Two hospitalised after male driver fails to give way at Gatton.

Two hospitalised after male driver fails to give way at Gatton. File

TWO people were taken to hospital after an incident occurred on a roundabout at Gatton.

The two-vehicle incident involving a learner driver occurred when a 34-year-old male driver failed to give way on William and Cochrane Streets at 1:54pm.

Both the mother of the 31-year-old learner driver, and the 34-year-old at fault were taken to Gatton Hospital with minor injuries.

Police attended the scene and issued two infringement notices, one to the 34-year-old who failed to give way and the other to the learner driver who failed to produce his licence.

Both patients are in stable conditions.