WATCH: 'Faeces on every surface' in animal cruelty horror

A BUNDABERG woman with a shocking history of neglecting cats and dogs will never be allowed to own an animal in Queensland again.

Valerie Elisabeth Hicks was facing 11 counts of breaching her duty of care for animal by failing to provide, but the charges were dropped by the RSPCA after the 70-year-old agreed to a lifetime ban.

Michael Beatty, from the RSPCA, said the out-of-court arrangement was the best result and a preventative measure.

"We're happy that a prohibition order was put in place, a measure that will protect animals into the future," he said.

The court heard despite the most recent charges being dropped, the prohibition order was able to be made because Hicks had previously been convicted of animal cruelty offences in Queensland.

Hicks has also been convicted of animal cruelty charges in New South Wales and in January 2017 when she was fined $19,000 and jailed for a month after being convicted of 19 offences.

HORRYFYING: The NSW RSPCA video showed the appalling conditions inside Valerie Hicks' home.
The charges stemmed from a search of Hicks' Glenn Innes property in May 2015.

The house contained 43 cats and 31 dogs in conditions so appalling that RSPCA inspectors required breathing apparatus in order to enter.

The ABC reported RSPCA NSW Inspector Alistair Hills found the air inside the home to be "unbreathable".

"[There was] a very high build up of faeces basically everywhere, so over the floor, over all of the benches, basically through every single room, on every surface," Insp Hills said.

"Because of the large ammonia build up in the house we did have to get hazmat to come in."

Hicks surrendered the animals and they were taken to the Rutherford RSPCA Veterinary hospital for examination.

Many of the animals had fleas, skin conditions and dental, respiratory and ocular diseases.

During Hicks' sentencing, Inspector Hills told the court he'd been an RSPCA inspector for 14 years and had seen some horrific abuse and confronting hoarder cases, but he said "this is the worst conditions I've ever seen animals forced to live in".

All 43 cats of the cats were euthanised by the RSPCA due to severe psychological damage, while several of the dogs also had to be put down.

So confronting and unfathomable, the NSW RSPCA released video showing first-hand the filthy conditions.

