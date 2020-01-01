Faces of tragedy: A year of death on Sunshine Coast roads

(From top left): Dylan Edgecombe, Yohei Suzuki, Jake Moore, Dale Etheridge, David Halliwell and Mick Kelso died on Sunshine Coast roads in the past year.

CHAMPAGNE popped and fireworks exploded as the new decade rolled in, but this time last year Sunshine Coast families woke to tragic news that would change their lives forever.

The devastating deaths of Mick Kelso and Nyles Reynders on New Year's Eve preceded a tragic year on the region's roads during which 13 more families' lives were ripped apart.

From a cyclist crash that killed David Halliwell, to a freak incident that claimed Yohei Suzuki, 15 people died in road incidents on the Sunshine Coast in the past year.

Mick's death was a shock to the Kelso family after he was hit by a car in Mountain Creek in a "poorly lit" area.

Mick Kelso and his son, Bodhi.

One year on, brother Damien Kelso said the hardest part was learning he was gone forever.

"I find myself lost in thoughts, shaking my head in disbelief and I don't see that changing any time soon," he said.

"There is little to no reasoning process that will help us grasp the fact that he will never come home.

"We'll never have a joke and a laugh and see that warm, cheeky grin again."

The number of tragedies surpassed the 2018 road toll of 11 in October when four people died in one month.

State-wide, there have been 217 fatalities, which is 25 less than the same time last year.

Brigette Reynders, sister of Woombye man Nyles Reynders, said losing her brother who had a whole life ahead of him shook her the most.

Nyles Reynders man killed in car crash at Woombye

The 21-year-old died after a single-vehicle crash in West Woombye.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

She urged motorists to take their time on the roads over the holidays.

"Please take your time, slow down and drive to the conditions," she said.

"I would have rather had my brother come home an hour later than not at all."

These two men were among husbands, mothers and children who also died on Sunshine Coast roads in 2019.

Here is a list of some of those we lost:

Margaret Snowdon- died March 21.

The Tewantin woman was killed when she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz sedan while crossing a pedestrian crossing on her mobility scooter on Hilton Tce and Sydney St.

Luke McKoy, 28, died in a horror crash at Rosemount last week. His dog, Major, stayed by his side.

Luke McKoy- died May 19.

The 28 year old was killed when he lost control and crashed into a tree on the Bruce Highway at Rosemount.

Jake Moore, 21, left, died after a tragic incident on a hinterland road and was found by motorists early Wednesday morning. He's pictured here with his sisters, Stephanie, right, and Rachel, centre.

Jake Moore- died July 18.

The 21 year old was found dead on the road at Gheerulla, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, after being found by a passing motorist.

Siemon Mulder's body was found along a Sunshine Coast hinterland road.

Siemon Mulder- died August 25.

Brisbane man Siemon Mulder's body was found in bushland after he'd crashed while riding a motorcycle on a winding Booroobin road.

David Halliwell died after he was struck by a vehicle on the Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough, in September this year.

David Halliwell- died September 14.

The 62-year-old grandfather was hit and killed while cycling on Steve Irwin Way at Landsborough.

Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car while jogging at Glasshouse Mountains.

Dylan Edgecombe- died September 30

The new father died in hospital nine days after being hit by a car while jogging on Old Gympie Rd on Saturday, September 21.

Maverick Kozaris died in a single-vehicle crash at Peregian Beach earlier this year.

Maverick Kozaris- died October 6

The young father was killed in the early hours of October 4 when he crashed into a tree on David Low Way at Peregian Beach.

Tributes flowed for Nambour father of two Dale Etheridge killed in a horror crash along Image Flat Rd.

Dale Etheridge- died October 6.

The Nambour man was killed when he lost control of his car and slammed into a power pole on Image Flat Rd.

Gary Skelton died in a bicycle crash at Peregian Beach.

Gary Skelton- died November 9.

The Sunrise Beach man died after sustaining serious injuries in a bicycle crash at Peregian Beach.

A community was in mourning after Nambour State College Japanese teacher Yohei Suzuki, 42, died in a horrific crash on the Nambour Connection Rd.

Yohei Suzuki- died November 15.

Mr Suzuki died when his Nissan X-Trail slammed into the back of a parked semi-trailer loaded with logs on Nambour Connection Rd.