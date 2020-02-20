Facebook threats land man in court

TIT FOR TAT: A late night barrage of threatening messages has landed a 44-year-old man in court on a charge of harassment.

AN UGLY spat that started within a go-kart club has turned onto Facebook, with allegations of violent threats and fake accounts.

It all ended in a Toogoolawah man facing court for harassment, but his lawyer said he wasn’t the only one to blame.

David Lee Robins, 44, pleaded guilty in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court to using a carriage service to harass.

The prosecution submitted to the court that late on December 8, Robins sent “numerous threatening messages” via facebook to his victim.

These included threats to assault the victim and the victim’s wife.

Robins and the victim had not met each other but were both associated with a go-karting club in Toowoomba.

The victim took screen shots of the messages and made a complaint to police, who spoke to Robins on January 14.

During his interview with police he agreed he “hadn’t handled things the right way”.

But he claimed the victim was using a fake Facebook account to “bad-mouth” him on a forum and had deleted messages in the conversation that showed he was also threatening Robins.

Anthony Kingston represented Robins in court and said Robin’s threats had been provoked.

“The complainant in this matter does not come to the court with clean hands,” Mr Kingston said.

“There has been disputes with him, since 2018, with a number of members of the club, such that an office bearer of the club ended up charging this complainant with an assault.”

The complainant has since been banned from the club, but Mr Kingston said this hadn’t stopped the issues.

“Nonetheless (he) still seems to still takes a delight in antagonising members of the club,” he said.

He told the court his client accepted he reacted with “unnecessary behaviour”, but this the reaction to the complainant’s own behaviour.

“So often it is the case that it is the retaliation that attracts the attention of police rather than the actual act itself,” he said.

Robins was fined $400, referred to SPER, and a conviction was recorded.