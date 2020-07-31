Facebook post sparks new Lockyer social group

A SIMPLE Facebook post has sparked the beginning of brand-new community among a growing group of Plainland and Regency Downs women.

Hailing from the Gold Coast, Rachael Edwards knew how to make friends in the city.

But, five years after moving to Plainland, she realised she had only met a couple of her neighbours.

She made a post on a Facebook community page and within a day had nearly 100 comments – all from other women eager to meet new friends.

LOCAL NEWS: Plainland Bunnings build to begin in ‘very near future’

With so many people eager to be included, Rachael drew up a spreadsheet to organise initial meet ups around everyone’s availability.

“I was surprised on the outcome of it all and how many others are in the same position, feeling like they haven’t met people in the area but have been here for some time,” Rachael said.

She launched Regency Downs and Surrounding Areas Ladies Group, which has already drawn 23 members.

“It already seems quite a welcoming and everyone appears to be quite friendly and supportive, so I’m hoping people’s friendships grow,” she said.

“I believe you need a good balance in life – friends, husband, family.”

Since moving to the region, Rachael found it more difficult to meet new people.

“You meet your neighbours and that’s it – we are a little more isolated out here and don’t have as many social groups to attend,” Rachael said.

“(At the Gold Coast), you had a lot more social activity and more activities in general.”

LOCAL NEWS: Five Lockyer, Somerset pubs to get free XXXX beer

With meet ups already pencilled in for Monday and Saturday, the group is already on its way to achieving its goal in bringing people together.

“When you move locations over an hour and fifteen minute drive, it’s not like you can just go over to a friend’s house and do a quick catch up on a weekday night because you have other commitments,” she said.

“Whereas someone in the local can say, ‘hey do you want to catch up this arvo for an hour’.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.