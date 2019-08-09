Facebook helps 82yo history buff piece together past

ONE man is making an effort to make sure Gatton's history is not forgotten.

Brian Otto has spent the past 18 months of his retirement inciting online discussions about notable characters from "the previous generation”.

The 82-year-old began posting in Facebook group Memories of Gatton and the Lockyer when a friend pointed out more people would see and engage with the posts than if he were to continue to post on his own private Facebook wall.

Born in Laidley in 1937, Mr Otto grew up around the Lockyer Valley between Gatton, Laidley and Glenore Grove, and moved to Brisbane for a stint in an office job before returning to the Valley and getting married.

Mr Otto estimated he had so far made about 400 posts in the group asking members "who remembers” particular individuals from the area.

"I've probably got about a couple of hundred more to go and I post every day, virtually - one each day,” Mr Otto said.

"I just know so many people going back because it was more of a community in those days.”

He said the posts had drawn "lot of good comments, a lot of good feedback and a lot of interest”.

"It has created a lot of discussion and contact between people who have commented,” he said.

"Some have made contact after many years because they had moved away from the area.”

The group has more than 7000 members and, while plenty of people make posts about quirky pieces of history (like when Band-Aids used to be opened with a string), Mr Otto's posts often garner upwards of 60 comments.

Mr Otto said he had already written a history book about his extended family called Cousins, which is currently stored at the Gatton Historical Centre.

He said he planned to write an autobiography.