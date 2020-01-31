Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Facebook generic
Facebook generic
News

Facebook blunder halts rape trial

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
31st Jan 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMA unfolded in the Maryborough District Court Friday.

The trial of rape-accused Thomas Michael Maher was abandoned after red flags were raised around the conduct of one of the jury members.

Judge David Reid was informed that the man had searched for the alleged victim on Facebook and shared the information he saw with other members of the jury.

"I explicitly told you not to do that," barked Judge Reid.

"You have wasted the time of all the people in this room," he said.

"Your actions were unfair to the complainant, unfair to the defendant and unfair to the other members of the jury," explained Judge Reid.

He said information sourced externally by jury members could influence the outcome of the trial.

"What you did could have resulted in an incorrect acquittal or an incorrect conviction," he said.

When asked why he searched for the young woman on social media, the jury member said he was "curious."

He apologised to the court before being ordered to leave the building.

Judge Reid called the remaining 11 jury members to their benches and explained what had happened and why he had to bring proceedings to a halt.

He thanked those who brought the incident to the court's attention.

Judge Reid then turned to Mr Maher in the dock.

"Bail is enlarged," he said.

Mr Maher pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

The Crown alleged the 19-year-old attacked the woman in a Maryborough park after a night out in December 2018.

Judge Reid emphasised the charges against Mr Maher had not been dropped.

The trial will restart on a date to be determined by the district court.

court news crime news fccrime maryborough maryborough district court rape trial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        premium_icon Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        News Two patients are being treated following a two-vehicle coalition at Forest Hill around 12:30pm.

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.

        ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        premium_icon ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        News All but one of these roads are gravel in the list of costly roads