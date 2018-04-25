Fabric, thread and stitch show

EYE OF THE ARTIST: (L-R) Gatton Quilters treasurer Meryl Blair, president Jan Knight and secretary Helen Saxby and hold their self-portrait quilts.

EYE OF THE ARTIST: (L-R) Gatton Quilters treasurer Meryl Blair, president Jan Knight and secretary Helen Saxby and hold their self-portrait quilts. Dominic Elsome

THE Gatton Quilters group opened their latest exhibition last Friday, showcasing the variety of work the group has produced.

The exhibition, titled Fabric, Thread and Stitch, is being held at the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery, and will be on display until May 27.

President Jan Knight said, in total, thousands of hours of work went into the exhibition, which featured self-portraits of quilters as well as group collaborations.

The group always welcomed new members and club secretary Helen Saxby said quilting was a fantastic pastime.

"It is so much fun, and everybody has so many different ideas and you learn from each other,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining should contact 54656001.

