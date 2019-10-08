‘Fab four’ reunite in rare appearance

THE royal "Fab Four" are back together.

The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited to help voice a "special film" about mental health in the United Kingdom, just months after famously parting ways from their joint charity.

Prince Harry and Meghan sparked fears of a royal rift when they cut all ties with The Royal Foundation in May - a charity set up by Prince William and Harry more than a decade ago.

But royal aides said the decision was simply strategic and the two households would continue to work together on individual philanthropic projects.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan parted ways from The Royal Foundation earlier this year. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now William, Kate, Harry and Meghan have rejoined forces to narrate a three-minute film for the National Health Service (NHS), encouraging Brits to look after their mental health.

The film, which also features a string of other celebrities including actor Glenn Close, will air simultaneously across multiple TV channels on Monday night (local time) and advise viewers to ask themselves five key questions:

1. How is your mood?

2. How well do you sleep?

3. How anxious or on edge do you feel?

4. How stressed do you feel?

5. Have you been worrying about anything?

"(Every Mind Matters) will offer vital support to those living with a mental health condition and give each of us valuable and personalised tips on how to better cope with life's daily struggles, while contributing to tackling the stigma that can still surround mental health," UK health secretary Matt Hancock said.

Public Health England, in partnership with the NHS, have launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. pic.twitter.com/eAirA6pIpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2019

A teaser posted online by Kensington Palace, featured Prince William explaining how life could get people down.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us."

Prince Harry continues: "We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there's nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it."

Then Meghan chimes in: "But now, there's a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health".

Next Kate explains how the campaign can get people started "with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep, and feel more in control".

Then Prince William concludes the ad by saying: "We can all benefit from taking simple steps to look after our mental health".

A recent survey conducted by Public Health England (PHE) showed more than 83 per cent of people in the UK had felt anxious, stressed or low, or had had trouble sleeping in the last 12 months.

Of those, more than half (57 per cent) had turned to unhealthy behaviours such as smoking, drinking alcohol, or taking recreational drugs.