FA Cup draw: Gunners to face United in fourth round thriller

The FA Cup is getting towards the business end. Picture: Getty

THE FA Cup's two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last 32.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, and Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.

Holders Chelsea have an easier task with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves' reward for beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.

The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.

Here's the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup in full!

Swansea v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham