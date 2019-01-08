FA Cup draw: Gunners to face United in fourth round thriller
THE FA Cup's two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last 32.
Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, and Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.
Holders Chelsea have an easier task with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.
Wolves' reward for beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.
The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.
Here's the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup in full!
Swansea v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham