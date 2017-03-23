F/A-18F Hornets make a buzz above Gatton

Low flying F/A-18F Hornet aircraft will be taking part in Exercise Black Dagger from March 23-28 above Gatton.

The skies above Gatton will come alive with the sound of low-flying F/A-18F Hornets today.

The Royal Australian Air Force announced on their Facebook page that the aircraft would be taking part in Exercise Black Dagger which would operate for the next six days.

"Gatton, Queensland, can expect low flying F/A-18F Hornet aircraft as part of specialised training operations from 23 to 28 March,” the post said.

"The flying activity is part of Exercise Black Dagger which provides close air support training on the battlefield for our combat controllers and pilots. Training will be conducted during daylight hours on weekdays only.

The RAAF thanked the residents of Gatton for their understanding during the training exercise.