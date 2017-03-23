28°
News

F/A-18F Hornets make a buzz above Gatton

Tom Threadingham
| 23rd Mar 2017 10:43 AM
Low flying F/A-18F Hornet aircraft will be taking part in Exercise Black Dagger from March 23-28 above Gatton.
Low flying F/A-18F Hornet aircraft will be taking part in Exercise Black Dagger from March 23-28 above Gatton. Steve Cselka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

The skies above Gatton will come alive with the sound of low-flying F/A-18F Hornets today.

The Royal Australian Air Force announced on their Facebook page that the aircraft would be taking part in Exercise Black Dagger which would operate for the next six days.

"Gatton, Queensland, can expect low flying F/A-18F Hornet aircraft as part of specialised training operations from 23 to 28 March,” the post said.

"The flying activity is part of Exercise Black Dagger which provides close air support training on the battlefield for our combat controllers and pilots. Training will be conducted during daylight hours on weekdays only.

The RAAF thanked the residents of Gatton for their understanding during the training exercise.

Gatton Star

Topics:  amberley f/a-18f hornet gatton raaf

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
F/A-18F Hornets make a buzz above Gatton

F/A-18F Hornets make a buzz above Gatton

The skies above Gatton will come alive with the sound of low-flying F/A-18F Hornets today.

Lockyer Valley SES units calling for members

UNITED: SES members from Gatton, Forest Hill and Laidley plot out their map navigation before a call-out with Lockyer local controller Aaron Brown.

Lockyer Valley SES units calling for members

Top awards for top cattle at Silverdale Show and Sale

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Louise and Doug Gelhaar's cattle were presented the Jack Hayes Memorial award during the 11th annual Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday, March 17.

Hayes and Co hosted the 11th annual Silverdale Show and Sale.

Young Hawks need a boost for Townsville trek

READY TO FLY: The Gatton Hawks U10s will travel to Townsville in July to compete in the Gorden Tallis Cup.

The Hawks U10s are off to Townsville for the Gorden Tallis Cup.

Local Partners

F/A-18F Hornets make a buzz above Gatton

The skies above Gatton will come alive with the sound of low-flying F/A-18F Hornets today.

Sophomore year a success for Marburg's Meg Essex

STRETCH: Marburg basketballer Meg Essex fights for the ball in a game for Newberry College.

Meg Essex made big strides in her sophomore season.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

First time offered to the market - This is a rare offering you won&#39;t want to miss!

1 Conquest Court, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 3 $528,000

Cleverly designed to maximise its elevated position, this craftsman's own home has been finished to a standard that will satisfy the most discerning buyer. Quality...

Prime position - Immaculate condition - Big value

3 Vanham Close, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $638,000

Located in a quiet cul de sac this beautifully maintained Downs Designer Home features approximately 370m2 of excellent family living. Four spacious upstairs...

Yaranga&#39; - Blue Chip - Position - Country - Water and Future

339 Luck Road, Vale View 4352

Rural 2 1 4 Price On...

Situation: Positioned on the southern side of the city in the picturesque productive Vale View districts. 20 min to Toowoomba CBD, 25 min to Toowoomba...

Unique Development or Land Bank Opportunity

93 Brennan Road, Hampton 4352

House 5 2 2 Expressions Of...

Situation: Positioned in the picturesque Hampton district, 10 minutes from Highfields, 25 minutes from Toowoomba Facilities: Bitumen road frontage, 3 phase power...

80 acres of ultimate lifestyle living - must be sold!

'Amaroo' 217 Bridies Road, Greenmount 4359

Rural 5 2 4 Buyer Interest...

Set amidst a stunning landscape with views that stretch as far as the eye can see, this glorious private property is only 2 minutes to Greenmount and less than 25...

Space For The Whole Family

5 Gulligal Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 4 1 4 329000

Here's your chance to purchase a family home in the ever growing town of Kingsthorpe. This home has had a fresh face lift just 2 years ago, with new paint and...

WAIT TILL YOU SEE INSIDE!

3 Claire-Lee Court, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 3 1 4 $329,000

From entry you will notice the stunning appearance of the home. A Neutral colour scheme throughout then home with modern updated carpet, paint, reverse cycle air...

YOU BEAUTY!!

30 Gowrie Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 4 1 2 $229,000

Here's your changes to buy in the ever growing popular position of Kingsthorpe. Buy now and reap the rewards! With new shopping centre in progress and just a short...

First Time Offered To The Market – 837m2 In Prime Location

4 Cedar Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 3 Auction

Auction Location: Toowoomba Strand Theatre, Boutique Cinema 4. This neat and tidy lowset brick home on 837sqm is ideally suited to a young family who want plenty...

Spacious and Practical Eastside Cottage

97 Curzon Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 2 1 Auction

Auction Location: Toowoomba Strand Theatre, Boutique Cinema 4. Positioned in sought after East Toowoomba minutes to the Botanical Gardens, schools, cafes and the...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!