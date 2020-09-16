‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

Dalton Joe Parsons, 19, told police he “did not give a f--k what (they) had to say” when they tried to introduce themselves.

A LAIDLEY teenager who used tough-guy language when faced with police has discovered calling them to "f--king maggots" did nothing to get him out of trouble.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Dalton Joe Parsons, 19, told police he "did not give a f--k what (they) had to say" when they tried to introduce themselves.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police had arrived at Parsons' home on July 1, about 2.30pm, with a search warrant, and found Parsons and another male there.

"Clear instructions were given to (Parsons) in relation to his necessity to stay in police presence while the search was conducted and he was advised as to the ramifications if he were to choose not to do so," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Parsons continued to swear at police.

"He told police to 'f--k up, c--t' - police have told him not to use the language and he said 'oh, f--k up'," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police have been continually obstructed in their attempt to execute the search warrant due to the behaviour of the defendant."

The court heard Parsons was taken to the Laidley watch-house so police could carry out the search.

Inside, they found a used glass water pipe, used plastic water pipe, cannabis, an electric grinder, and a set of handcuffs.

Three weeks later, Parsons was caught drug driving.

He was pulled over on North St, Gatton at 9.53am, July 22, and tested positive to marijuana.

Parson's lawyer told the court his client was employed and had a bright future but Magistrate Peter Saggers disagreed.

"He won't if he keeps talking to the police like that and using the tough guy prison talk," Mr Saggers said.

He told Parsons he had opportunities and didn't need to "be a clown".

"Don't carry on if the police come to your house with a search warrant, as they're entitled to do," he said.

"Don't play up in front of your mate with all the wannabe prison talk - cut it out.

"If you carry on like that, you're only going to make it worse for yourself."

Parsons pleaded guilty to five charges, including obstructing police, possessing drugs, possessing utensils, possessing restricted items and drug driving.

He was fined $1000 for everything except the drug driving and no conviction was recorded.

For the drug driving, he was fined $350, disqualified from driving for three months and a conviction was recorded.

