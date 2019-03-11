Extreme temperature forecasts prompt local fire ban

DANGER: Severe fire conditions expected tomorrow have prompted QFES to issue a local fire ban for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

DANGER: Severe fire conditions expected tomorrow have prompted QFES to issue a local fire ban for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions. Emma Murray

EXTREME temperature forecasts have prompted Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to impose a local fire ban for south-east Queensland residents.

The local fire ban will be in place from 12.01am tomorrow, for residents in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

Gold Coast, Ipswich, Logan and Scenic Rim Local Government areas are also affected.

Rural Fire Service Regional Manager Alan Gillespie said severe fire conditions meant bushfires could ignite and spread quickly.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled,” Mr Gillespie said.

"Power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start.

"This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.”

The ban is expected to remain in place until until midnight tomorrow.