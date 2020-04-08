Extra flushes puts strain on Lockyer plumbers

UNDER THE PUMP: Ozlav Plumbing owner and operator Tony Lavender (right) with his team in PPE gear to prevent potential spreading of the coronavirus.

PLUMBERS are under the pump, with a big spike in demand for services during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ozlav Plumbing owner and operator Tory Lavender said the Gatton-based business had seen a big increase in job requests as homeowners stayed at home.

“We are a little bit under the pump keeping up with demand at the moment,” Mr Lavender said.

“We’re getting a heap of blocked drains at the moment.”

Mr Lavender didn’t think the demand was because of households turning to wacky toilet paper substitutes when panic buying stripped the shelves of toilet paper.

Instead he said it was more likely to be increased usage and households simply being more aware of what was occurring at home.

“I think it’s a mixture of both and they’re home and some people are getting into the projects they’ve been meaning to do. A lot more wear and tear as well,” he said.

With workers moving in and out of people’s homes businesses, Mr Lavender said the team was taking every precaution to keep both their customers and them safe.

“We are very aware of it and taking it seriously,” he said.

Health and safety measures involved sanitising work areas both before and after completing the job.

“While we normally make it our practice to leave the area clean and tidy after any work we undertake, we are now going that extra bit further to eliminate any possible risk,” he said.

Employees are also undergoing daily temperature checks and wearing PPE and face masks on jobs.