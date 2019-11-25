Menu
The Toogoolawah library will continue to operate on extended hours.
Extended hours continue for local library

Nathan Greaves
25th Nov 2019 10:33 AM

THE smallest of Somerset’s libraries will continue to operate with extended hours until January next year.

In response to community feedback, Somerset Regional Council commenced a six-month trial of extended hours at the Toogoolawah library.

The new operating hours came into effect in June, adding a 9am-12.30pm period on Mondays and 1-5pm on Wednesdays.

Previously, the library only operated from 9am-12.30pm and 1-5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Somerset’s other libraries, in Esk, Kilcoy, and Lowood, are all open from 9am-5pm every day.

In October, halfway through the trial period, it was revealed that average visitor numbers had not changed despite the extended hours.

Council last week confirmed they would be continuing the trial despite these findings, maintaining the extended hours until January, as planned.

At 84 square metres, space is at a premium in the Toogoolawah library, and though visitors numbers have not risen, they also haven’t decreased.

“Because it’s a morning and afternoon, I think people are still learning about the new opening times,” Somerset Council’s Director of Corporate and Community Services Matthew McGoldrick said.

“With all of the other libraries, people just show up and know it’s going to be open. What we’re seeing is the same number of people spreading their time out more through the week.”

Visitors numbers at other Somerset libraries have dropped off somewhat, which is suspected to be due to the rising popularity of the 24/7 online library option.

For further information on libraries in the Somerset Region, visit this page.

