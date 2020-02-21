Explosive projects, new jobs: Four major council decisions

DECISION MAKERS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council held their most recent meeting on February 12.

DECISION MAKERS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council held their most recent meeting on February 12.

WHILE the local government elections are fast approaching, that doesn’t mean the work of council stops.

Here’s four decisions Lockyer Valley Regional Council made at its most recent meeting:

NEW APPOINTMENT TO MANAGE RISK

The Council approved the appointment of Martin Power to the role of the independent professional member for the council’s audit and risk management committee.

The position became vacant last year after the previous member Alison D’Costa resigned.

Mr Power was among four applicants short-listed for interview.

Councillors involved in the interview praised the quality of all the applicants but found Mr Power was best suited for the role.

The audit and risk committee provide independent assistance to the council to manage its risk and compliance.

DROUGHT FUNDING WISHLIST

While recent rain has turned the Valley green, the drought is by no means over.

The Council approved four projects to submit to the federal government’s Drought Communities Programme-Extension package.

These included the creation of a local drought support co-ordinator position, a project to control riparian weeds, upgraders to regional parks and a pedestrian accessibility project.

In total, the council requested $1 million in federal funding for the four projects.

EXPLOSIVE DEVELOPMENT APPROVAL EXTENDED

The council approved a two-year extension of a development approval for a new explosive storage facility near Helidon.

The project was approved in 2012, but the developer submitted to council the project was taking longer to complete than expected.

“This development is the first commercial storage reserve in Australia and not readily understood,” its submission read.

“This has increased the amount of resources required to finalise documentation and subsequently the design requirements.”

The site is close to the already established government Helidon Explosives Reserve, and when completed it is expected to contribute $13.4 million and 29 additional jobs.

PLANNING SCHEME CHANGES

The council approved amendments to the Gatton and Laidley Planning Schemes, nearly five years after they were initially proposed.

The changes are helping bring the two separate schemes into alignment ahead of a single, new planning scheme presently being developed.

The council had resolved to make amendments to the scheme on November 25, 2015 and these amendments only went to public consultation in June last year.

The council must now write to the local government minister to seek approval to adopt the changes.