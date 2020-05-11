‘Explosion of temper’: Man’s terrifying domestic rampage

VIOLENT RAMPAGE: Ryan John Boyce attempted to set cars on fire and assaulted two people during a violent outburst on January 26 last year. He was sentenced to 2½ years’ jail on Monday.

VIOLENT RAMPAGE: Ryan John Boyce attempted to set cars on fire and assaulted two people during a violent outburst on January 26 last year. He was sentenced to 2½ years’ jail on Monday.

A QUEENSLAND man tried to set cars on fire, smashed up a house and assaulted two people in a terrifying and violent rampage.

Ryan John Boyce had been drinking and was not taking his medication when he spiralled into “a complete explosion of temper” in January last year, a court was told.

The 34-year-old Sunshine Coast man pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to a raft of charges, including attempted arson, common assault, wilful damage and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Toby Corsbie told the court Boyce smashed household items, assaulted his partner, jumped on top of cars and damaged their windows at a Ningi property on January 26 last year.

Armed with a jerry can, a can of deodorant and a lighter, he poured fuel from the garage to the street and onto a nearby car, threatening to ignite vehicles.

After assaulting another woman on the street, Boyce smashed the windscreen of another car and crashed his own car into the back wall of the garage.

Defence lawyer Rob Glenday said his client suffered from mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, but had changed his ways since then.

He tendered a doctor’s letter along with references from Boyce’s family members and partner, explaining his client had gained employment.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren questioned the reliance on the GP letter, saying it was “hardly adequate” to explain Boyce’s actions.

“He doesn’t even mention the alcohol, one would have to question whether he’s the appropriate person to be giving the evidence,” Judge Rosengren said.

She sentenced Boyce to 2½ years’ jail but ordered he be released on parole.

“You have had some significant challenges in your life,” Judge Rosengren told Boyce.

“You’re extremely fortunate to have this supportive network around you ... I hope this incident has taught you the need to ensure you stay on top of your mental health issues.”

– NewsRegional

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.