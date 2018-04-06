Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

ABUNDANCE: Learn about the different bush tucker in your backyard at the upcoming Bushfoods of SEQ at the Old Grantham Butter Factory.

WHETHER you are a native food enthusiast, a conscientious gardener, a budding permaculture food forester or into bushland re-vegetation, the next Bushfoods of Southeast Queensand talk is for you.

Hosted by Flora 4 Fauna - Australia and Lockyer Valley Permaculture Group at the Old Grantham Butter Factory, the talk will kick off at 6.30pm on Monday, April 23, finishing at 9pm with a supper, and tea and coffee provided.

The talk will highlight the bushfoods that once grew naturally in the local area and those that can still be grown under the specific climatic conditions of the Lockyer Valley.

Flora 4 Fauna Australia founder Kemp Killerby said the evening would benefit people who have a home garden, those who were embarking on a regeneration project or people who were looking for alternative agricultural crops.

"Due to mass land-clearing around southeast Queensand, most of the once widespread bushfoods, medicinal plants, fauna attractors and utility trees have become rare and endangered,” Mr Killerby said

"We will talk about the plight of these valuable native plant species and outline what can be done to help restore a more natural balance and recreate a truly independent native food source to be enjoyed and savoured.

"It's a big topic, there is about 6000 bushfoods in Australia and about 2000 medicinal plants, and most people know little about any of them.”

He said the talk would provide the information and confidence on how to navigate and expand the world of native Australian foods.

Flora 4 Fauna founder Kemp Killerby will host the talk. CONTRIBUTED

"We will answer any questions, so come along and make the most of this new era in sustainable, nutrient rich and easily accessible food production,” Mr Killerby said.

During the event, Flora 4 Fauna - Australia, who have recently relocated from Brisbane to Grantham, will have a range of native Australian bushfood plants available for sale that will be priced from $5-10 each (cash sales only).

"We relocated out here to try show people there is an alternative agricultural crop that can be grown very well in the Lockyer Valley,” Mr Killerby said.

The event is free for first-timers, the members of Permaculture Lockyer Valley Inc and is $10 for non-members.