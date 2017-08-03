Exploring life as a drover's daughter

TOUR: Patsy Kemp visited the Gatton and Laidley libraries to promote her book The Drover's Daughter.

WHEN Patsy Kemp travelled extensively overseas in the late 1970s throughout Europe and North America, her Australian accent often caught people's attention.

Quite happy to stop for a chat and coming from a far-off land, Mrs Kemp would often be asked to tell her story.

She has one hell of a tale to tell.

Starting from when she was just three months old, she joined her drover father as he worked his way across Queensland and New South Wales in the 1960s and 1970s alongside the rest of her family until she was 15.

"Inadvertently you'd go into it... they all said you must write a book about it,” Mrs Kemp said.

From that point on, she began collecting notes to eventually put together her book which she released earlier this year.

She visited the Gatton and Laidley libraries last week to promote her work, The Drover's Daughter.

Mrs Kemp said putting the book together brought back plenty of memories, both good and bad, but she tried to convey all of the anecdotes and adventures with a big dose of humour.

"There were quite a few places in there where I laughed out loud when I was writing it, and I cried too of course,” she said.

"I enjoyed (writing), I worked shift work at the time so you couldn't do it every day but you'd have your days off where all you'd want to do is sit down and just write.”

She hoped it would give people more of an insight into the unique life she led.

"It just wasn't the boss drovers out there working, a lot of them also had their families with them,” she said.

"This book, as far as I'm aware, is the only one that has spoken about the wife and the children. There were a lot, not thousands, but quite a lot did take their families but nobody's ever written about it.”

Although she now calls Toowoomba home, Mrs Kemp spent 10 years living in Esk and will return there in the next couple of months to promote her book.