Explore the Brisbane Valley rail trail in company

SOCIAL HIGHLIGHT: The Rail Trail Fun Run is returning on Sunday, July 14. Contributed

SINCE the completion of the Lowood to Fernvale segment of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail in 2003, the Rail Trail Fun Run events have continued to hit the ground running.

The 17th event is organised for Sunday, July14 and is comprised of three routes. The event starts at 8am for the 25km bike ride and 9am for the 8km and 3km runs.

Somerset Regional Council estimates the event will bring more than 12,000 people to the rail trail.

Anyone who wishes to participate is invited to meet in Clock Park, Lowood, for the start of their event.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the rail trail was a significant piece of infrastructure linking the Lowood and Fernvale communities and attracting visitors to the region.

"The event is an opportunity to encourage outdoor physical activity among the community, showcase the connectivity of the Lowood and Fernvale communities and present the rail trail as a tourist attraction for the region,” CrLehmann said.

"We have also expanded the festival component, increasing the level of free activities for the family.”

The event promises more than just a good cycle, walk or jog, with plenty of family-fun attractions on offer at the festival following the fun run.

"There will be petting zoos, jumping castles, climbing walls, inflatable games and more,” CrLehmann said.

The festival will take place at Fernvale Sports Park.

Participation in the event costs $35 for adults, $15 for children younger than 16 and $80 for families.