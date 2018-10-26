Explore a new side of yourself at Harmony and Healing fair

IN THE CARDS: Sandy Rosson at the Harmony and Healing Fair earlier this year.

IN THE CARDS: Sandy Rosson at the Harmony and Healing Fair earlier this year. Lachlan McIvor

MEDIUMS, psychics and tarot readers will gather to offer the opportunity to explore your mystical side.

Pennies Bazaar Psychic Tent will combine once again with Team J and J for their biannual Harmony and Healing Fair this Sunday.

Gayle Daetz of Team J and J said entry was a $2 donation to the Leukaemia Foundation.

It will be the fourth Harmony and Healing Fair held in Gatton and it is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

Stall holders from around the Lockyer Valley and Ipswich will sell their wares and there will be workshops, demonstrations and psychic readings available.

The day is a chance to buy a pack of oracle cards, signing bowls or stock up on incense.

"We're getting close to Christmas and it's a good chance to look for some gifts,” Ms Daetz said.

"We're having some different things that will be available from people they haven't seen (at the fair) before.

"It's an indoor event so rail, hail or shine, it still goes ahead.

"We get a lot of community support which is great for us and for all the stall holders that come along.

"It's a great opportunity for them.”

The event will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre this Sunday.