Armour Energy will be prospecting north of Surat and Miles in the coming months.
Business

Gas exploration authority granted in Surat Basin

Jorja McDonnell
by
18th Sep 2018 12:07 PM

BRISBANE-based gas company Armour Energy has been granted an Authority to Prospect in the Surat Basin.

It will explore 318sqkm of land north of Surat and close to the Kincora Plant, which has been deemed "highly prospective".

The Queensland Resources Council welcomed the State Government's granting of the authority and QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the decision showed Queensland was a nation-leader in easing the gas squeeze along the east coast.

"Once again we see Queensland holding the key to sustaining a long-term energy future," Mr Macfarlane said.

"I applaud the Palaszczuk Government and Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham for their continued support of the State's gas industry.

"Importantly, this is an investment into regional Queensland."

Mr Macfarlane said other states should follow Queensland's lead.

"New South Wales and Victoria can't expect Queensland to continue to supply, and subsidise, their own gas users," he said.

"It's time for both sides of politics to consider rewarding states that develop their resources, at the expense of those who don't," he said.

