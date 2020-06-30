Explained: Motorists to be slugged more from tomorrow

Queensland motorists can expect to pay more with transport fees expected to be hiked across the board, including along some of Brisbane’s busiest motorways.

Queensland motorists can expect to pay more with transport fees expected to be hiked across the board, including along some of Brisbane’s busiest motorways.

MOTORISTS are expected to feel the pinch in the new financial year, with the RACQ tallying up the cost of transport fee hikes across the state.

Among costs expected to rise from tomorrow will be some of southeast Queensland's busiest toll roads, with recently unemployed motorists urged to take advantage of schemes to help waive fees.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the increased cost of motoring would generally be lower than the rate of inflation of 2.2 per cent.

The cost of travelling through the Airportlink will stay the same, but other toll roads won’t. Picture: File.

"Licence costs will increase by 1.8 per cent, taking the fee for a five-year driver's licence to $183.85, up from $180.70," Ms Smith said.

But she expressed disappointment that the State Government opted to raise the cost of rego.

Keeping a 4-cylinder car registered will jump from $385.90 to $392.85 a year, and a 7 or 8-cylinder car will jump from $785.95 to $800.10.

Tolls across southeast Queensland are also expected to jump.

The Gateway Mwy tollpoint at Murrarie will rise from $4.62 to $4.70 from July 1, the Legacy Way tunnel from $5.19 to $5.70.

The RACQ however urged motorists that were recently unemployed to take up Transurban's toll credit program.

Transurban Queensland group executive Sue Johnson said 22,000 people whose income had been impacted by COVID-19 had used the company's toll credit program, adding up to more than $4.2 million.

"We know it's a really tough time for lots of people at the moment, which is why we've extended our toll credit program for a further three months, providing free travel for people whose household incomes have been impacted by COVID-19," Ms Johnson said.

She said increased tolls would help pay for investment in services like incident response.

Originally published as Explained: Motorists to be slugged more from tomorrow