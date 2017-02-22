Experience dinosaur fossils at gem show

TWO dinosaur fossil displays will feature in the upcoming Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, so be prepared to be taken back in time.

For the first time ever the dinosaur bone displays have been brought down from the Cobb and Co Toowoomba Museum, for visitors at the gem show to enjoy.

The displays are usually given out to schools for students to learn from, though Gatton Lapidary Club president Leon Steinhardt's long-standing relationship with the museum meant the club could borrow the kits.

"The mega fauna display has huge jaw bones with teeth of big animals that used to exist on the Darling Downs, they were big wombat looking things,” he said.

"One of the books describes them as the size of a small four wheel drive, so we are talking big beasts.”

The Queensland Marine Fossil display includes bones which were mostly found from a big inland sea which used to exist in central Western Queensland.

"In the display there's a range of things that lived in the sea ranging from big squids, trilobites to crustaceans,” he said.

"Most importantly, it will excite the little kids and they can pick them and look up at them.”

The fossils are duplicate copies of the original fossils, which are highly valuable and kept at the Queensland Museum. The Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show is a free event held at the Gatton Shire Hall on February 25 from 8.30am-4pm.