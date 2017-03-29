29°
Expect a wake-up call from the cops

Ali Kuchel
| 21st Mar 2017 4:18 PM
TAKING NOTE: Laidley Detective Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie (left) chats with police about the increase of youth on the streets at night.
TAKING NOTE: Laidley Detective Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie (left) chats with police about the increase of youth on the streets at night. ALI KUCHEL

PARENTS can expect an abrupt wake-up call if their children are found wandering the streets at night by police.

During recent weeks in the Lockyer Valley, several children have been found out after dark by police.

Laidley Detective Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie said there was no reason for teenagers to be out on the streets after dark.

"Police have increased patrols and groups of teenagers who are wandering around the streets with no purpose will be stopped, and police will ask them their details,” Det Sgt Gillespie said.

"In recent weeks police have spoken to juveniles out and about at skate parks and hanging around the streets well after midnight.”

She said the community expected parents to be responsible for their children and know where they were and what they were up to.

"If you are a parent and your child or teenager is found loitering around in the early hours of the morning, you can expect a call from the police to come and pick them up,” she said.

"In my experience, when juveniles do not attend school and their parents lose control of their behaviour, the juveniles become disengaged and begin to commit offences and cause havoc in the community.”

Last week, police charged four juveniles with property related offences, including stealing and break and enter. Det Sgt Gillespie said the offences occurred during the day and at night.

"Police would also like to remind the community to lock your homes and cars,” she said.

"There has been a spate of break and enters in Gatton over recent weeks.”

She said most of the cars broken into were unlocked.

"Police tell people time and time again to lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables and money in the vehicle, even if it is parked outside your front door,” she said.

Topics:  gatton police juveniles laidley police property crime school children youth

