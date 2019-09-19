Council set to buy up neighbouring land to boost race club

Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle, Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Kilcoy Race Club vice-president Ian McCauley near the new Kilcoy Racecourse finish post.

THE Kilcoy Race Club are galloping towards a bright future, with expansions and upgrades well underway.

Somerset Council are intending to purchase almost fifteen acres of neighbouring land on behalf of the club, which will be used to expand the track, and provide further space for parking, and a new machinery shed.

The horse racing industry is one of the biggest tourism draws in Somerset, with the Kilcoy Racecourse hosting major race days each year.

"The feature and Saturday race days have shown an increase in popularity with both nominations for horses, and public attendance," Club President Con Searle said.

At its AGM on September 17, Mr Searle revealed major plans to enhance the club's facilities in future, to capitalise on this popularity.

A range of developments are underway, including gardens, a cafeteria, amenities, and lightning protection on the steward's towers.

The club has received a $1 million grant from Somerset Council to further improve their facilities.

"The constructions are well underway, and are scheduled to be finished in mid-November," Mr Searle said.

"When all is completed, I am sure Racing Queensland will set Kilcoy Race Club as a model for all country clubs to follow."

Mr Searle expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the club members and the community in helping the club grow.

"Over the past fourteen years I have devoted myself, together with my various committee members, to lifting the Kilcoy Race Club from the brink of extinction to what it is today," he said.

He said he is planning to step down within the next few years, and is doing his utmost to ensure the club will continue to prosper.

"In my nominations for committee members for the 2019 AGM, I have included some persons who have helped, inspired confidence and guided me over the years and in various ways helped this race club to survive in some crucial times," he said.

"Their selection will pave the way for me to move aside in a couple of years, knowing their is a solid foundation for a future succession."

In the meantime, the club and its events continue to canter forward at a brisk pace.

"At present we have 14 race dates allocated for the year July 2019 to June 30, 2020," Mr Searle said.

The next race date is Tuesday, September 24.