Exhibition will honour poet Banjo Paterson

A CELEBRATION: Fernvale Artists' Garry Mudge, Ruth Cairns, Sandy Wright and Tom Mason show off the pieces they will show in the groups upcoming exhibition.
Francis Witsenhuysen
THE Fernvale Artists will pay tribute to one of Australia's most famous poets in their upcoming art exhibition Celebrating AB (Banjo) Paterson.

The group's 20 artists have been busy working on a painting theme of a line or title of a Banjo poem, with some opting to paint classics such as Man from Snowy River, Clancy of the Overflow, The Bush Christening, Mulga Bills Bicycle, Waltzing Matilda and other favourites.

Fernvale Artist Tom Mason described the exhibition works as beautiful and vibrant.

"It's been lots of fun,” he said.

"Our group has artists whose abilities range from novice painters to more experienced artists.

"The exhibition is a chance for the public, in and around Fernvale and adjoining districts to see what we do and maybe join up with us.”

The Fernvale Artists meet every Friday at the Equestrian Centre Hall, Banks Rd Fernvale from 9.30am until 1.30pm .

In the past, the group have organised artist retreats, workshops, exhibitions and participation in the Somerset Art Society Inc activities. They have also had exhibitions at Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery and the Glen Rock Gallery in Esk.

To join the Fernvale Artists, contact Mr Mason O418 150 705. Members can also join Somerset Art Society Inc for affiliate membership. Celebrating AB (Banjo) Paterson is being held in the "Old Fernvale Uniting Church” on Clive Street, Fernvale on Wednesday May 2 until Monday May 7 from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday and 9am to 3pm week days. The official opening is on Saturday, May 6 at 2 pm. Admission is free and all artworks will be for sale.

