Exclusion zone established as smoke billows from mine

DISASTER management officials were last night monitoring a developing situation at North Goonyella Mine north of Moranbah where workers have reportedly been evacuated.

Isaac Regional Council have confirmed the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) took action after residents noticed an unpleasant odour from the mine.

Mine operators Peabody Energy say mine personnel observed dark smoke coming from the surface ventilation shaft at North Gooneylla Thursday afternoon, indicating a potential fire in a portion of the mine.

"Safety is Peabody's first priority and access to the mine has been restricted through and exclusion zone that has been put in place for the safety and security of those in the area," a Peabody spokesperson said.

"The company continues to work with the Queensland Mine Inspectorate and third party personnel to mobilize resources and manage next steps to address the situation."

It comes after the Daily Mercury reported last week that elevated gas levels had been registered in a section of the mine after a scheduled longwall move on September 1.

READ MORE HERE: Evacuation at North Goonyella Mine over gas concerns

Peabody say the environmental regulator and area landholders have been updated on today's developments.

"Peabody appreciates the ongoing work of the team at North Goonyella, the Inspectorate, independent technical experts, union representatives and other people engaged in the process," a spokesperson said.

"The company intends to provide periodic updates to stakeholders as well as on PeabodyEnergy.com."

One of those stakeholders is Isaac Regional Council's LDMG coordinator Scott Greensill who is in constant contact with representatives of Peabody and are receiving regular updates.