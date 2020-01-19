EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

THE president of the Maryborough RSL sub-branch has been formally charged with assault, just days before a special general meeting over concerns about leadership.

George Mellick is due in court next month for allegedly assaulting Vietnam War veteran, Gary Conyers on November 11.

The incident occurred at the RSL club on one of the most significant days of the year for the armed forces.

A Maryborough police spokesman confirmed Mr Mellick was issued with a notice to appear and is due in court on February 18.

Police allege Mr Mellick grabbed and pushed Mr Conyers during a confrontation and his actions were aggravataed due to the alleged victim being aged over 60.

A spokeswoman for the Maryborough RSL said the sub-branch was aware of the allegations against Mr Mellick but said "as this is a police matter, we cannot comment any further".

When asked if any action had been taken in response to the allegations the sub-branch said it would wait for the matter to be finalised.

"Any action on our part will be considered once the matter has been formally investigated," the spokeswoman continued.

Mr Mellick was also contacted for comment but a response was not received.

Sunday's special general meeting comes after a letter signed by 28 members of the sub-branch was circulated last year, calling for the positions of president and vice-president to be declared vacant.

Mr Conyers was one of the signatories.

The letter alleged Mr Mellick had failed in his duty.

Another reason for the special meeting was the alleged failure to "produce or check credentials of a person appointed to a senior position without reference to the board."

This in relation to the arrest of the club's general manager Craig Lenihan.

Mr Lenihan appeared in court last month for allegedly faking his military credentials.

He stands accused of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman as well as the improper use of service decorations.

He is due back in court on January 21.

The sub-branch confirmed that the positions of president and vice-president are not vacant.