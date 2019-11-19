Menu
WAREHOUSE PENDING: The proposed store will span more than 9000m2 and be a huge part of the Plainland Crossing precinct. Picture: Michelle Smith
EXCLUSIVE: New Bunnings site revealed in plans

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Nov 2019 3:33 PM
IN WHAT is one of the biggest announcements to hit the Plainland Crossing precinct, a $20m Bunnings facility looks sure to become a permanent feature of the boom town.

A development application for the hardware giant was submitted to Lockyer Valley Regional Council for a Bunnings Warehouse on Endeavour Way, Plainland.

Developer Spinksco purchased land at Plainland Crossing and lodged a DA for Bunnings with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, which was accepted on Sunday.

If approved, the warehouse will be constructed on a plot of land spanning 21,650.34sq m on Endeavour Way.

 

The proposed warehouse will span more than 9000m2 and be built on Endeavour Way, Plainland.
More than 180 car parks will be built as part of the development.

Its estimated the Bunnings building will cost $20 million.

A main warehouse, outdoor nursery, timber trade sales area, cafe precinct and click and collect services will be among the store's new features.

Bunnings Acting General Manager Property Garry James said the proposed development represents a significant direct investment in the local community.

"The development will provide additional job opportunities for local residents and school leavers as well as create additional construction jobs throughout the process," Mr James said.

