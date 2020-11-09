EXCLUSIVE: Major new leads in Simone Strobel case

HISTORIC German backpacker Simone Strobel was found murdered in Lismore in 2005. Photo Contributed

HISTORIC German backpacker Simone Strobel was found murdered in Lismore in 2005. Photo Contributed

LOCAL and German authorities have had a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of Simone Strobel.

Detective Acting Inspector Grant Erickson, of the Richmond Police District, said this development was of interest to Strike Force Howea.

"German authorities advised detectives last week that a former nominated suspect has now had their classification changed to a witness," he said.

"This development is of interest to the Strike Force detectives and is something we will be monitoring."

Det Insp Erickson said the NSW police and German police were in constant contact over possible new information regarding the case.

"Our German counterparts have been extremely co-operative and have assisted greatly with our investigation so far," he said.

"Germany authorities continue to revise their own concurrent investigation with all information shared with NSW police and vice-versa."

Additionally, the Richmond Police District have received new information in relation to the Simone Strobel case after announcing the million-dollar reward for information in October.

Det Insp Erickson said the information would now form part of the investigation.

"I will not confirm how many people have come forward to police since the reward announcement.

"That information provided to police is welcome."

Det Insp Erickson revealed that DNA technology would be a part of the investigation, due to the advances made in the technology since Simone's death in 2005.

"As part of the ongoing inquiries, we are also looking at the advancements in DNA technology and we're constantly reviewing the examination processes of forensic material obtained as a result of this investigation," he said.

"DNA technology has improved vastly since in the last 15 years since Simone was murdered, that option certainly forms part of our ongoing inquiries with Strike Force Howea."

Det Insp Erickson reiterated that police were still welcoming new information regarding the case and the reward remains available.

"Detectives from Strike Force Howea continue to encourage anyone who has information which could help investigators, to come forward," he said.

"The reward is open to any person or resident including both Australian and German residents."

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

