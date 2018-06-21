Hotel holding Trump’s secrets

Summer Zervos is bringing a civil suit against Donald Trump. Now she needs the Beverly Hills Hotel to comply.

Summer Zervos is bringing a civil suit against Donald Trump. Now she needs the Beverly Hills Hotel to comply.

THE iconic Beverley Hills Hotel can fetch up to $AU13,500 per night - and with that hefty price tag comes the promise of discretion.

The exclusive venue is known for accommodating the rich and famous, and boasts on its website that "we would never reveal the scandals that have unfolded".

Now a former Apprentice contestant has turned the building into a crucial piece of evidence in a defamation case she's advancing against President Donald Trump.

Summer Zervos has accused the President of defaming her after he branded her and a dozen other women "liars" when they accused him of sexual harassment.

Summer Zervos claims Donald Trump sexually harassed her in his hotel room at the exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel.

Donald Trump has denied the allegations against him.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump regularly stayed in the exclusive bungalows of the hotel during his Apprentice career.

Ms Zervos was a contestant on the fifth season of the reality show, which was filmed in 2005 and aired in 2006.

In 2007, she contacted the billionaire real estate mogul about a job. She claims she was led to Mr Trump's hotel by an unarmed bodyguard, where the now-President made advances on her, which she rejected. He then ordered a club sandwich from room service and discussed with her a job prospect at his nearby golf course.

"I stood up, and he came to me and started kissing me open-mouthed as he was pulling me towards him. I walked away and I sat down on a chair. He was on a love seat across from me, and I made an attempt at conversation," she tearfully told a room of reporters in 2016.

The exterior of the exclusive hotel.

The hotel is known for housing celebrities. And for its whopping price tags.

"He then asked me to sit next to him. I complied. He then grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me again very aggressively, and placed his hand on my breast. I pulled back and went to another part of the room. He then walked up, grabbed my hand and walked me into the bedroom.

"I walked out. He then turned me around and said, 'Let's lay down and watch some telly-telly.' He put me in an embrace, and I tried to push him away. I pushed his chest to put space between us, and I said, 'Come on man, get real.' He repeated my words back to me, 'Get real,' as he began thrusting his genitals. He tried to kiss me again with my hand still on his chest, and I said, 'Dude, you're tripping right now,' attempting to make it clear that I was not interested," Ms Zervos said.

She said he became angry, and as they waited for dinner, "he started saying that he did not think that I had ever known love or had been in love".

Ms Zervos claimed Mr Trump avoided conversations with her from then on - but when the manager of the golf club eventually offered her the job, it was at half the salary she'd been seeking.

Mr Trump has denied all the allegations, saying he never met her a decade ago.

Hotel records like room service bills and Mr Trump's accommodation logs, which are being closely guarded by the venue, could reveal who's telling the truth.

The Beverly Hills Hotel confirmed that it had received the subpoena but didn't provide any further information.

Ms Zervos is far from the first woman who has made allegations regarding the President's sexual conduct.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been dominating the headlines for some time over her alleged affair with Mr Trump.

So-called "hush money" totalling $US130,000 received by Ms Daniels from Mr Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen shortly before the November 2016 presidential election, has been the subject of much speculation.

Mr Trump previously denied any knowledge of this payment but has since admitted on Twitter that Mr Cohen was reimbursed for the money.