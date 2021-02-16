Menu
A lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.
Crime

Lifesaver charged with rape at clubhouse

by Paul Weston, Alexandria Utting
16th Feb 2021 12:05 PM
A GOLD Coast lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.

A police spokesperson said officers had charged a 22-year-old Nerang man regarding an alleged sexual assault involving a 21-year-old woman.

Police allege the incident occurred on September 13 last year.

The lifesaver was stood down from competition and patrols once the police investigation was concluded and a decision to lay charges.

He has been charged with one count of rape and due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on March 3.

"As the matter is now before the courts, no further information can be released," the police spokesperson said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

