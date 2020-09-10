EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

A PRISON corrections officer will challenge the seat of Lockyer at the next state election in a bid to “protect community assets” and “strengthen the community”.

Election candidate Andrew Rockliff is running under Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, after working for Mr Palmer previously as his security guard.

“I used to get frustrated when I’d see people get in and then leave or not do what they were going to say they were going to do,” Mr Rockiff said.

“If I were to go and join another party it would take years. I appreciate Clive Palmer’s liberal politics and economic views on big business. Socially he is very liberal which ties in with my views.”

Mr Rockliff, who has lived in Fernvale with his family since 2008, has worked in the security sector since he was 18, as well as a park ranger for Queensland councils and in London for 10 years.

He currently works at Borallon Correction Centre.

He made the decision to enter politics to “make a difference” with local communities.

“I’m not big on politics, I’m big on my community. When I was a park ranger, I loved protecting the community assets.” Mr Rockliff said.

“What I lack for inexperience in politics I make up for in local government and caring for my fellow man.”

Mr Rockliff is running with no specific election promises, other than what the party wants to achieve – open state borders and projects to improve economy and jobs.

“In the area of Fernvale, it’s probably one of the fastest growing areas for population growth, and I’m very conscious of the lack of infrastructure,” he said.

“I understand council and state government are looking for funding to buy infrastructure, but I am keen to run for parliament to help the residents here, understand how the government works.

“I just want to make a difference.”