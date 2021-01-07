EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

The new Coffee Club at Plainland that will feature a Drive-thru service is set to open in February, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

The new Coffee Club at Plainland that will feature a Drive-thru service is set to open in February, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Plainland will soon be home to a new café that will also be of great convenience to motorists heading west along the Warrego Highway, with it set to feature a drive-thru service.

A new Coffee Club is set to open at the new Mobil service centre on Echinda Ave, that is expected to cater to a new and wider group of customers.

A spokeswoman for The Coffee Club said the new store was scheduled to open in February, however an exact date had not yet been set.

The new Coffee Club at Plainland that will feature a Drive-thru service is set to open in February, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

She said the additional site was expected to deliver between 15 to 20 new jobs to the area, which continued to grow at unprecedented levels.

The existing Coffee Club at the Plainland Travel Centre will remain open, catering for those who travel east towards Brisbane.

The spokeswoman said the new store would be a “perfect spot for locals” to visit as well as motorists heading west to stop for a coffee and a meal.

The new store will also offer the “convenience” of a drive-thru for those wishing to continue on their way while enjoying “their Coffee Club favourites,” the spokeswoman said.

The new Coffee Club at Plainland that will feature a Drive-thru service is set to open in February, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

The café will be another big-name addition to Plainland, which will this year see the doors open on a new Bunnings Warehouse that is set to bring more than 400 jobs to the region during construction, and 80 new employees to the Lockyer Valley.

The Coffee Club spokeswoman said that the final management agreements and negotiations were still underway, but said they look forward to confirming and revealing the management team closer to the store opening date.