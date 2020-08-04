EXCITING: New fancy patisserie coming to Gatton

Sophie Litzow will be opening a new patisserie in Gatton called Tins & Trays. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

GATTON is in for a sweet treat, with an upper-class patisserie under construction in the CBD.

At just 19, pastry chef Sophie Litzowaims to have her new business Tins & Trays operational by the end of the year in an old house she is renovating on Railway St.

Sophie is no stranger to food, having grown up on her parent’s organic vegetable farm in the Lockyer Valley.

She plans to use her farming background to promote paddock to plate and local produce, plus her delicious treats.

“It’s probably a bit fancier for Gatton, but I’m excited because Gatton doesn’t have anything like it,” Sophie said.

The plans include coffee, takeaway menu as well as dine in breakfast and lunch.

Sophie will also have breads and muffins, along with her specialties – sweets, croissants and eclairs.

Her love for cooking started at 14, where Sophie would cook with her grandma.

She started making wedding cakes at 14 and moved onto an apprenticeship at a Gatton bakery, before moving to the Gold Coast.

On the coast, Sophie honed her craft, where she worked as a head pastry chef.

Wanting to grow her skills, she saw the next challenge in owning her own business.

“I like the challenge, and this is really exciting,” she said.

“I can create my own vision of sweets and food, and even just the atmosphere of the place.”

Her new business well tell many historical stories, with an emphasis on Gatton’s heritage.

It will include an old wood fire oven door that was used in a local bakery.

I’m going to put it back up and be able to tell the customers the story behind it,” she said.

As well as her new business, Sophie will also have a cake room, showcasing wedding cakes where she specialises in making edible flowers.

Chocolate mousse treats made by Sophie Litzow, who is opening a new business called Tins & Trays.

“It takes a lot of work, every single petal is individual wired,” she said.

There isn’t an opening date confirmed for Tins & Trays, but Sophie hopes to be open by the end of the year.

In the meantime, she sells “boxes” through her Instagram page.

Each Friday, she creates a variety of sweets for the boxes, selling them to customers.

Anyone wanting to order a box of Tins & Trays sweets can contact Sophie Litzow on her Instagram page here.

