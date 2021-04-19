Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

FROM THE EDITOR: Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news and of course, the local news we‘ve delivered for more than 60 years. Photo: Ali Kuchel

FROM THE EDITOR: Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news and of course, the local news we‘ve delivered for more than 60 years. Photo: Ali Kuchel

For more than 60 years, the Gatton Star has been the voice of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region, bringing readers local news from local journalists.

In our long history, the means of delivering news has continually evolved form the black and white printed days, many with long-serving editor Chilla Johnstone to a digital website with live breaking news, videos and photo galleries.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Gatton Star finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place.

One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region remains the same.

We work for you, and that won’t change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at gattonstar.com.au) will be run locally.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and tell the issues that really matter.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the region.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

YOUR LOCAL JOURNALIST

Ali Kuchel, Gatton Star editor.

Covering the Lockyer and Somerset region is editor/journalist Ali Kuchel.

Ali came to Gatton in 2015, venturing east from Charleville. Besides her one year “hiatus” back in SA, she has lived and breathed the Lockyer Valley.

For those that know Ali, they will know she has covered almost anything and everything in town – from sport to court, crime, community news, agriculture and equestrian events.

And, she’s handy behind a camera too.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster.

Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have improved national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you’re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local.

Local news may have a new home but we’re not going anywhere.