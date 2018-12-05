Menu
Login
Breaking

Exchange student drowns off Queensland coast

by Chris Calcino
5th Dec 2018 2:24 PM

RESCUERS have failed to resuscitate an international exchange student who drowned in waters off Green Island.

The Queensland Ambulance Services was called at 12.30pm after a 17-year-old boy was pulled motionless from the water where he had been snorkelling.

CPR was administered but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

It is the second major incident at the popular tourist island in as many months.

A 56-year-old Indian national was pronounced dead at the Cairns Hospital in September after being pulled unconscious from the water at Green Island.

He had been swimming in an unpatrolled area of the beach near the islandâ€™s jetty about 500m outside the flags.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has identified Green Island as one of five coastal black spots in Queensland, with now eight drownings at the island in the past decade.

drowning green island qas queensland

Top Stories

    Somerset council announces new CEO

    Somerset council announces new CEO

    News Familiar face returns to region as Somerset Regional Council's chief executive officer

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:52 PM
    Plans for new regional park continue to develop

    Plans for new regional park continue to develop

    News Council are seeking feedback to finalise plans for the new park.

    • 5th Dec 2018 2:56 PM
    New facility for pets to open in 2019

    New facility for pets to open in 2019

    News The region could receive their second dog park within five months.

    Voice singer to take stage at Gatton carnival

    Voice singer to take stage at Gatton carnival

    News Gatton gears up for Christmas carnival

    Local Partners