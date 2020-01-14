Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REGRET: Raymond Raddatz apologised in court for drink-driving and said it was a
REGRET: Raymond Raddatz apologised in court for drink-driving and said it was a "poor decision".
News

‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY-ONE years of “excellent driving” were tarnished in a single evening for a Gatton man after he misjudged his condition to drive.

Raymond Raddatz was pulled over on William St, Gatton, driving at 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

While conducting patrols, Laidley police pulled Raddatz over for a random breath test and found he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.111 – landing him in the middle drink-driving bracket.

In Gatton Magistrates Court, Raddatz pleaded guilty and apologised for his actions.

“I made a poor decision after drinking,” Raddatz said.

“I’m just thankful my stupid actions didn’t hurt or interfere with anyone.”

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Raddatz his driving history was excellent.

“You had two fines back in 2004 and that’s it – it’s a very good traffic history,” Ms Ryan said.

Raddatz was fined $650, disqualified from driving for four months and no conviction was recorded.

gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Angels needed to support kids in foster care

        premium_icon More Angels needed to support kids in foster care

        News Pyjama Foundation’s desperate plea for more volunteers

        Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

        premium_icon Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

        News While smoking a joint with her friends, a mum of nine warned them there could be...

        Warning as water levels continue to drop

        premium_icon Warning as water levels continue to drop

        News Residents have again been urged to consider their water use

        Search for missing person ends in tragedy

        premium_icon Search for missing person ends in tragedy

        News A search for a person reported missing from Wivenhoe Pocket has ended with a grim...