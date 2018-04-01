Menu
Ex-tropical cyclone Iris may reform

Gregory Bray
THE Bureau of Meteorology is keeping a close eye on the movements of ex-tropical cyclone Iris, with the system expected to impact between Townsville and Yeppoon. 

The centre of the system is currently located off Townsville and BOM meteorologist Nicholas Shearer said at this stage there was a moderate chance it could turn back into cyclone around Tuesday.

"We should know by tomorrow (Monday) morning, but most of our models show it will continue moving off the coast midweek," Mr Shearer said. 

"It's difficult to predict at this stage what could happen if it reforms

"The system will still have a major impact on communities between Townsville and Yeppoon with large rainfall expected over the next few days." 

The other uncertainty around the weather system is if a new cyclone forms whether it will be called Iris again or renamed Owen.

Another cyclone, Josie, has formed off Fiji and at this stage the BOM predicts it will not affect Queensland.

Heavy falls predicted for the Gladstone region today have been downgraded to light to moderate showers of 25-40mm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology cyclone cyclone iris weather

Gladstone Observer

