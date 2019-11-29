Menu
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

Aisling Brennan
28th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 29th Nov 2019 5:32 AM
A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will be assessed for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Department of Public Prosecutors prosecutor informed Ballina Local Court on Thursday Mr Kitchingman was due to have his medical assessment to show the impacts of his dementia on December 17.

The DPP prosecutor also indicated there might be an additional charge against Mr Kitchingman added.

"The director will certify the charge and then fitness can then be relevant to the case conference," the DPP prosecutor said.

The matter was adjourned to January 29, when Mr Kitchingman will be required to attend Ballina Local Court for charge certification.

