Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.
A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.
Crime

Ex-footy employee could change grooming child guilty plea

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
13th Mar 2020 5:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.

Justin Kremmer, 30, of Como in Western Australia appeared in the District Court on Friday.

In a magistrates court hearing in January Kremmer pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The offences happened at Glenelg East in December 2018 and February 2019 - when Kremmer was working for the Crows in their membership department.

But in the District Court on Friday, Kremmer's lawyer Craig Caldicott indicated his client could change his plea.

"There appears to be some materials which may render his plea as inconsistent," Caldicott told the court.

After Kremmer first fronted court the Crows said his employment was terminated in March last year upon the club learning police had laid charges.

Kremmer will next appear in court on May 15.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child grooming justin kremmer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        premium_icon WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        News From bullrides in Mulgowie to markets in Ma Ma Creek, there’s plenty happening in your area this weekend.

        Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        premium_icon Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        News Driving offences make up the majority of cases that go before the Gatton...

        Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        premium_icon Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        News Planning is underway to ensure essential services continue to run in the Lockyer in...

        Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        premium_icon Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        News Road alignment issues on a small town’s main street have forced the local council...