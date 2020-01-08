Alex de Minaur of Australia celebrates winning a point in his third round match against Rafael Nadal during day five of the 2019 Australian Open. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

THE Australian Open is back for another year.

With a new roof over the stand at Show Court 3, fans are set for a great summer of tennis.

From tickets to prize money, here is everything you need to know about the Australian Open.

DATES

The Australian Open commences on January 20, 2020 and finishes on February 2, 2020. Matches will start at 11am while the night session will begin at 7pm AEST.

This includes singles and doubles, juniors, men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

TICKETS

Adult ground passes cost $48 per ticket.

This ticket gives you access to all outdoor courts, Melbourne Arena, the AO Live stage and Ballpark kids zone.

Children ground passes cost $5 per ticket and are only available to patrons aged between three and 14 years old.

You can also purchase stadium tickets which includes reserved seating in either Rod Laver, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena.

The cheapest stadium ticket costs $62 for entry level seats at Margaret Court Arena and Rod Laver Arena.

The most expensive ticket costs $900 for men's final "SuperRow" seats at Melbourne Park.

There will be 25 sessions of play at Rod Laver Arena, 14 at Margaret Court Arena and eight at Melbourne Arena.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

A view inside Rod Laver Arena at sunset during the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain during day 14 of the 2019 Australian Open. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

HOW TO WATCH

If you're unable to attend the Australian Open, you can catch up on all the latest updates online right here.

You can also tune into your local radio stations.

Match times will be dependent on your local scheduling.

SCHEDULE

The tournament schedule can be found on the official Australian Open website.

The order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice.

Ash Barty forehand 1st at the 2019 Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein

PRIZE MONEY

The Australian Open has increased the prize money this year to $62.5 million.

This is up by 14 per cent from 2018.

The prize money throughout the years are as follows:

2010

$24,094,000

2011

$25,005,635

2012

$26,000,000

2013

$30,000,000

2014

$33,000,000

2015

$40,000,000

2016

$44,000,000

2017

$50,000,000

2018

$55,000,000

2019

$62,500,000