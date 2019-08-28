Everything new to streaming next month

From witty satires to sharp commentaries on the state of our world to intriguing mysteries, there's a little something for everyone in September.

The Good Place (Netflix, September 27): It's terribly sad that this is the final season of The Good Place but let's call it a bloody miracle that a weird, smart and high-concept comedy about the afterlife even made it four seasons on network TV. Let's hope for some more flying jumbo prawns before it bows out. The Good Place drops new episodes on a weekly basis.

American Horror Story 1984 (Foxtel Now, September 19): The ninth season of American Horror Story takes us back to the eighties, borrowing heavily from the slasher movies of that era, including Friday the 13th. Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd and Cody Fern will return to the anthology series.

Ramy S1: (Stan, September 13): When Ramy debuted in the US earlier this year, it was hailed as an original voice and one of the best new shows of 2019. Created by comedian Ramy Youssef, it's the story of a first generation American Muslim in his divided New Jersey neighbourhood, caught between his Egyptian heritage and his generation's expectations.

Aidy Bryant in a scene from the TV series Shrill. Allyson Riggs

Shrill S1 (SBS On Demand, September 3): Based on author and activist Lindy West's memoirs, Shrill follows Annie, an overweight aspiring writer trying to figure life like any other young person - she just happens to have smug leisurewear people telling her they're worried about her health. The six-episode is funny, heartwarming and fresh.

Eighth Grade (Amazon Prime, September 22): Eighth Grade is as quiet as its protagonist, 13-year-old Kayla Day who feels invisible among her peers. It's one of the most thoughtful films about teenagers and the experience of anxiety and confusion - and unlike many adults who tell stories about young people, director Bo Burnham is always on their side.

The Deuce S3 (Foxtel Now, September 10): David Simon and George Pelecanos' HBO drama returns for its third and final season, set in the 1980s porn industry. But it's hardly some smut-fest. Instead, it's a compelling, nuanced and wonderfully written show starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Deuce returns for its third and final season

Mr Inbetween S2 (Foxtel Now, September 13): The Australian black-comedy returns for its second season this month, the wayward adventures of a hitman trying to juggle his responsibilities as a parent and friend with his murderous professional obligations.

The Spy (Netflix, September 6): Starring Sacha Baron Cohen and The Americans' Noah Emmerich, this Netflix and Canal+ co-production is a miniseries written by Gideon Raff (who created Prisoners of War, which was adapted in the US as Homeland). The Spy is based on the life of top Mossad spy Eli Cohen and his espionage work in Syria.

Murder in the Bayou (Stan, September 14): This five-part true crime doco-series is based on the best-selling book that investigates the killings of eight women whose bodies were discovered in canals and on back roads in Louisiana. The series promises to uncover the secrets of a town and "expose corruption and institutional injustice".

Foxtrot is a stunning film

Foxtrot (Stan, September 2): Condemned by its own government, Venice Film Festival winner Israeli film Foxtrot is roaring with rage about the futility of war. It tells the story of about an Israeli couple who are told their son was killed in action on the Israel-Palestinian border, before the movie switches focus to that son's experience. Stunningly crafted, it has touches of Claire Denis' Beau Travail, but this at times disorienting movie by Samuel Moaz demands to be seen.

Ingrid Goes West (Netflix, September 27): Socially awkward loner Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza) is obsessed with social media. She spends all her time peering at other people's lives on Instagram, especially the beautiful Taylor (Elizabeth Olsen) who she moves across the country to meet. Ingrid Goes West is a bit like Single White Female for the 21st century, a dark and witty satire of our image-driven culture.

Ruby Sparks (Foxtel Now, September 5): Written by and starring actor Zoe Kazan, Ruby Sparks is a quirky comedy with a serious heart. Paul Dano plays a struggling novelist who, one day, dreams about a young woman. He starts to write about her, and then is stunned to find her realised as a person in his kitchen. A tale about possession and agency, Ruby Sparks is a clever and satisfying little movie.

Mustang won four Cesar awards

Mustang (SBS On Demand, September 1): The Cesar-winning movie from Turkey is about five free-spirited sisters effectively locked up in their own house by their conservative and moralistic family. Sombre but defiant and hopeful, there's a specificity to Mustang which also works as a commentary on the increasingly dangerous situation women find themselves in Recep Erdogan's Turkey.

Whiskey Cavalier (SBS On Demand, September 18): A breezy American spy series set against the beautiful backdrop of iconic European locations, Whiskey Cavalier is exactly the kind of show you could while away an afternoon with. It's a mix of crime-of-the-week and overarching conspiracy, and it's populated with very attractive people, led by Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen.

The Broken Circle Breakdown (SBS On Demand, September 13): This Belgian drama about a couple of passionate bluegrass musicians is a visceral emotional journey. The soundtrack will seduce you but its tragedy will hit you like a tonne of bricks. Years later, you'll still feel it.

