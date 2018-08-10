Everything fell into place for yoga teacher

Name: Sarah Weber

Occupation: Yoga and meditation teacher

Age: 34

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time practising and teaching yoga?

What I enjoy most about teaching yoga is seeing people let go of all the stress in their lives, realise they have access to this calm sense of joy within themselves through their breath and leave feeling blissed out and relaxed.

Why did you decide to start your own studio?

I have always wanted to create a safe space for people to explore self-healing, a place for people to come to feel connected and supported. I didn't think I would be able to open my own studio so soon, but everything aligned for myself and my business partner Renee, and it all fell into place. The studio has been so well received by the community I think it was definitely the right time.

Have you met anyone famous?

I was so excited to meet my Low Tox Life idol in Toowoomba. I have been learning from Alexx Stuart for four years now about how to live a clean healthy life to improve my own well-being as well as for our environment. She has a huge following in Australia and is very famous amongst the clean living community.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment is taking ownership of my life and my happiness and doing the ongoing work to heal from my past so that I can live everyday with so much joy and gratitude. And this has enabled me to share what I learnt through my own healing to help others on their journey.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Advice I received: your life, your possessions, your relationships and yourself, are only worth as much as you value them. Advice I like to give: excitement without the breath turns into fear, fear with the breath turns into excitement.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like everyone to slow down, learn to breath deeply and tune into their intuition. We have such a powerful ancient wisdom within us that we can connect with when we learn to stop our minds running a million miles an hour.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

The yogis don't measure age by the number of years you have been alive, they measure your age by the health of your spine. I have never actually felt this good in my body before so I'm not sure what age to it relate to. I feel alive, energetic and content (unless my kids have had me up all night, then I feel about 92).

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Yoga of course is my favourite hobby, not just the physical aspect of yoga but exploring the whole philosophy. Dancing and any kind of nurturing conscious movement where we can explore what our incredible bodies are capable of. I enjoy learning about humans as energetic beings, especially now there is so much science to learn from.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I always loved going camping, or spending time outdoors with the family. By the pool, eating seafood, playing cards, listening and dancing to music.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love heading down to Lake Apex with my two little ones to ride their bikes and go on nature hunts.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would take Cura Life to the next level, creating a beautiful holisitic healing centre and retreat. I would also take my family to Italy for a month to eat delicious food and attend one of my favourite yoga teachers' retreats.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My mum, dad and husband for showing me endless love and support, and always backing my crazy adventures. I truly admire anyone who is courageous enough to put themselves first, and do the work to go inwards to discover who they truly are. My favourite yogis that I admire are Claudine and Honza from Beyond Yoga who live such an inspirational life travelling the world sharing the Yoga Philosophy.