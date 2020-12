Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court

Here is a list of matters listed at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Samantha Lee Egan

Naomi Helen Lee

William Patrick Shaw

Stacy Tweedie

Adam Daniel Hallman

Jasmine Glynda Van Welie

David Wayne Bourke

Marty Lindsey Gordon Sullivan

Tulane Claire Hoffmann

Susan Elizabeth Goodsell

Kerri Lynn Poll

Tristan Andy Cortes

Radlen Paul Chamberlain

Pieter Koster

Terrence Victor Trainer

Gavin Herbert Maunder

Peter Steven Rudd

Maddison Rosemary Wilson

Madyson Alarnna Westman

Tayla Joy Grice Andrews

Jake Beitzel

Peter John Spencer

Dallas James Wallin

Tonie May Moylan

Dylan Reese Banovic Reese

Louise Jean Lowien

Justin William Cass

John Ross Beddow

Kenneth Charles Sullivan

Martin John Pocock

Henry Leslie Frith

Karen Hazel Natole

Jason Kenneth Ross

Finley Ocean Palmer

Sean Phillip Simpson

Scott Grant Borradale

Peter John Mcmaster

Daniel Robert Dorreboom

Paul Christopher Coates

Michael Alexander Fulton

Tegan Louise Cornish

Rodney William Harris

