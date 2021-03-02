Menu
Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Glen John Briggs

Nathan George Pack

Trevor Douglas Little

Ebony Jade Griffiths

Nicolle Shannon Hirst

Jacob James Thackeray

Jasmin Ella Wills

Dylan Alan Young

Blake Adrian Pieper

Fiona Margaret Phipps

Michael James Hughes

Liam Philip Almond

Oliver Scott Hasenkamp

Jacob Anthony Briggs

Lauren Maree Donhardt

Nicholas Anthony Binns

Claire Louise Kingston

Matthew Ryan Volpe

Philip Andrew Gilmore

Paul Leonard Young

David Anthony Xerri

Dwayne Scott Mcdougall

Jake Nicholas Ravics

Paige Mary Hoy

Naiverika Pologa

Sandra Michelle Huke

Trent Andrew Underdown

Elizabeth Colleen Law

Regan Terry Baulch

Benjamin James Bryan

Melissa Jane Hughes

John Charles Topp

Jayden Michael Hrsto

Jedroy Antonio Nielsen

David Allan Murray

Jayden Andrew Deering

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 2

