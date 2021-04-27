Menu
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27
Crime

FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2021
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Chad Warren King

Richard John Hutchison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27

 

